POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating two children who were taken from a roller skating rink in Des Moines Friday evening.

An endangered person advisory was issued by the Iowa Department of Public Safety to locate 8-year-old Zafira Serrano and 4-year-old Paul “PJ” Serrano.

Zafira and PJ were last seen at the Skateland roller skating rink in Des Moines at around 5:30 p.m. during a supervised visit, DPS said. Police believe they were taken together by someone known to them.

Zafira is 49 inches tall, weighs 52 pounds and she has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has the right side of her hair cut close to the scalp. PJ is 38 inches tall, weighs 33 pounds, and he has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the children’s location is asked to contact their local law enforcement or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (515)286-3333.