AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 24 points as No. 9 Iowa State pulled away for a 71-55 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Joens hit nine of 14 of shots and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Cyclones (24-4, 13-3 Big 12) assured themselves at least a share of the conference lead heading into a Monday showdown with Baylor.

“We’re all excited,” Joens said of playing the fifth-ranked Bears with a possible Big 12 title on the line. “Any time you get to play Baylor at home with all our fans. … It’s a big game, so we have to come ready to go.”

Emily Ryan added 11 points and nine assists for Iowa State.

Taylah Thomas led Tech (10-17, 3-13) with 16 points. Lexi Donarski added 10.

Tech took a brief 35-33 lead in the third quarter, before Joens ignited a 14-2 Cyclones run with a 3-pointer. Beatriz Jordao added back-to-back layups and Nyamer Diew hit a 3-pointer from the right wing as Iowa State built a 47-37 advantage.

“Our defense picked up in the second half,” Joens said. “That kind of help lead us to more fluent offense as well.”

A basket by Morgan Kane helped the Cyclones take a 55-41 lead into the fourth quarter. A Ryan 3-pointer with 6:21 left put the Cyclones up 64-47.

The Cyclones jumped to an early 14-6 lead, but Tech was resilient. The Red Raiders, who lost nine of their previous 10 games, pulled within 20-18 on a 3-pointer by Bryn Gerlich and a layup by Lexy Hightower.

Joens helped Iowa State maintain a slim 33-31 edge at halftime, hitting her first three attempts from 3-point range and scoring 15 points in the first 20 minutes.

“I thought our kids showed a lot of courage today,” Cyclones coach Bill Fennelly said. “First time in a while that things didn’t look real pretty, but I thought the second half we did exactly what we needed to do.”