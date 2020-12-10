99 More COVID-19 Deaths and 2,246 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Iowa

IOWA — The State of Iowa is confirming 99 more deaths related to COVID-19 and the positive test results of another 2,246 Iowans.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The 2,246 new positive coronavirus tests raise the total number of Iowans who’ve tested positive to 251,028. Of those who’ve tested positive, 177,800 are considered recovered by the state. Thus far, 1,268,077 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 19.7% of them tested positive.

The state is now reporting that a total of 3,120 Iowans have died from COVID-19 including 99 deaths reported on Thursday morning. Of those who’ve died, 1,129 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 142 outbreaks at long term care facilities in the state of Iowa. That’s an increase of one new facility since Wednesday.

The are 863 patients hospitalized in Iowa who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. That is down by 31 patients from the previous day. Of those patients, 189 are in the intensive care unit and 114 are in the ICU; those figures are both down from the previous day. There are 2,900 inpatient hospital beds available statewide as well as 386 ICU beds and 864 ventilators.

The statewide average positive rate for the last two weeks now stands at 15.6%. Sixty-three of Iowa’s 99 counties now have an average positive rate over 15% for the last 14 days. Cherokee County has the highest average positive rate at 30.4%, followed by Kossuth at 30.1% and Ida County at 26.9%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.