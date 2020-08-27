 

96% of Iowa Now in Drought Conditions After Another Dry Week

News
Posted: / Updated:

Iowa — The derecho isn’t the only thing that is hurting harvest prospects in Iowa right now.

The weekly drought monitor released by the USDA and NOAA shows 96% of Iowa is now at least “Abnormally Dry”, the most moderate drought condition. Last week 87% of the state was in drought.

Six-and-half-percent of the state is now in “Extreme Drought”. That includes all of Audubon and Carroll Counties and portions of Sac, Calhoun, Crawford, Greene, Boone, Shelby, Guthrie, Dallas, Cass and Adair Counties.

Iowa hasn’t seen drought this severe since the drought of 2012 that carried into Spring 2013. At one point that summer, 75% of the state was in “Extreme Drought” conditions.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

95° / 74°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 95° 74°

Friday

93° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 63°

Saturday

82° / 58°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 58°

Sunday

83° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 63°

Monday

75° / 59°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 75° 59°

Tuesday

79° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 79° 60°

Wednesday

82° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

92°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

89°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

86°

8 PM
Clear
0%
86°

82°

9 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

11 PM
Clear
0%
79°

77°

12 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

1 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

2 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

3 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

4 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

5 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
89°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
91°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

94°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
94°

Popular

Latest News

More News