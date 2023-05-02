INDIANOLA, Iowa — After conducting a city-wide audit, the city of Indianola identified multiple uncontrolled intersections that needed stop signs — 93 of them to be exact.

Ben Reeves, the City Manager for Indianola, said that the stop signs will increase safety for the city’s residents as well as provide more guidance for right-of-way at intersections.

“In the state of Iowa if you come to an uncontrolled intersection it’s considered a yield on all sides. But a lot of people don’t realize that anymore and they think it’s something they can just go right through without yielding. So just to increase the safety of our residents and those that are coming to visit us for the National Balloon Classic or the opera or anything else, we have a lot of great things happening in Indianola, this just enhances our safety. So we’re putting a lot of stop signs in at T intersections across our community,” Reeves said.

Most of the intersections that will have stop signs added are T intersections and will only require one stop sign. Some four-way intersections will have two stop signs added.