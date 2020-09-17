918 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 More Deaths Recorded in Iowa

Iowa — The Iowa Department of health is recorded a sharp increase in new cases of COVID-19 and deaths caused by the virus.

918 additional Iowans have tested positive for the virus and 14 more deaths attributed to the virus were reported on the state’s coronavirus tracking website in the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

With the 918 additional cases, a total of 76,968 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19. The state considers 55,767 of those Iowans recovered from the virus. A total of 719,628 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. 89.3% of them tested negative.

The statewide positive rate for Thursday was 11% among 6,055 test results reported to the state.

The total number of Iowans who’ve died from COVID-19 increased to 1,248 with 14 additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve died from COVID-19, 657 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 39 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities affecting 925 residents and staff members.

There are currently 271 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19. That is a decrease of 20 patients in the last 24 hours. There are currently 85 Iowans hospitalized in the ICU with COVID-19. Thirty-six Iowa COVID-19 patients are on ventialtors. Across the state there are 2,700 hospital beds available as well as 415 ICU beds and 767 ventilators.

Seven Iowa counties now have a 14-day average positive rate above the 15% threshold set by the Reynolds administration for school districts to apply for online-only learning. The Governor has since said the threshold is only a guideline. The seven counties topping 15% on Thursday include: Sioux, Lyon, Winnebago, Plymouth, Carroll, Crawford and Osceola.

