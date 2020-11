DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says there’s a 911 outage for some customers of Lumen Technologies (formally CenturyLink), in eastern Polk County.

The company says it is affecting about 7,600 customers in Altoona and eastern Des Moines.

Residents are being advised to use cellular devices to call 911 in case of an emergency.

An estimate on how long the outage will last has not been released but the Sheriff’s Office says an update will be sent out when service is restored.