DES MOINES, IOWA — Husband, father, volunteer, fundraiser, caregiver, angel – there is no shortage of words to describe Ken Gregersen. The metro man has found a new calling in life at the age of 91: advocate for individuals and families struggling through Alzheimer’s disease.

It was a personal calling for Ken. His wife, Evie, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2012. He cared for his wife at home for seven years until it became too much for him to handle alone and Evie was transferred to a care facility in 2019. Ken visited her three times per day, not even letting the COVID-19 pandemic keep him away from outdoor visits. Evie lost her battle with the disease in August 2020 at the age of 87.

After her loss, Ken found a new calling in life as a volunteer and advocate with the Alzheimer’s Association of Iowa. It was in this role that he met WHO 13’s Courtney Greene who brings us his full story.