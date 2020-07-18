$900K Settlement Reached in Civil Rights Complaint Against Former Calhoun County Sheriff

CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — A $900,000 settlement has been reached in a civil rights complaint against the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and former Sheriff Scott Anderson.

Former employee Tami Swank’s complaint states Calhoun County and the sheriff’s office have a systemic practice of creating an environment and culture where harassment, sexual harassment, undesirable assignment, retaliation and constructive discharge are pervasive in leadership.

Swank claims she experienced severe emotional and mental trauma and the hostile and unsafe work conditions forced her to resign.

Swank will receive $30,000 for back wages and $510,000 for lost benefits, emotional distress and damages. $360,000 will go to pay for attorney’s fees, expenses and costs.

The defendants continue to deny all of Swank’s allegations.

Anderson resigned from his position back in April after being charged in the assault of his wife and the officers who arrested him.