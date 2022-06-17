MACEDONIA, Iowa (AP) — A 9-year-old boy died after being hit by a motorcycle in the small western Iowa town of Macedonia this week, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along Macedonia’s Main Street, the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reported.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was riding his bicycle at the intersection of Main and Dye streets when he was hit by a motorcycle. The boy was rushed to a Council Bluffs hospital, where he died. Officials have not released his name.

Police said the 51-year-old motorcycle driver was not injured.

Macedonia is about 23 miles (37 kilometers) east of Council Bluffs.