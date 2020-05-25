9 More COVID-19 Deaths, 348 Additional Cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – More than 17,500 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19 and 458 Iowans have died from it.

According to the state’s coronavirus website as of 11 a.m. Monday, 132,659 Iowans have been tested for the novel coronavirus. 17,561 of those are positive. That’s an increase of 348 since just before noon on Sunday.

9,344 of those have recovered. The website reports 458 deaths. That’s nine more than were reported Sunday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds isn’t holding her daily briefing because of the Memorial Day holiday.