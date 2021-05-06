 

85th Tulip Time Festival Underway in Pella

PELLA, Iowa — Last year was the first time in the history of Pella’s Tulip Time Festival that it didn’t take place. The gorgeous tulips still bloomed, but the traditional activities of the festival were canceled.

This year, Pella, is excited to welcome visitors to enjoy the beautiful blooms and learn about the Dutch traditions the founders of the town brought with them from Holland.

The 85th Tulip Time Festival kicks off Thursday and runs for three days — May 6, 7 and 8th.

For more information, head to visitpella.com.

