84 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Iowa as Hospitalization and LTC Outbreak Numbers Drop

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 84 more COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the most ever for a one day period since the pandemic began. At the same time, the number of Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus and the number of coronavirus outbreaks at long term care facilities are both down.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The state is reporting another 2,901 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the statewide total of positive cases to 239,693; of those, 152,331 are considered recovered from the virus. A total of 1,237,170 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 19.3% of them tested positive.

The state is reporting the COVID-19 related deaths of 84 Iowans in the last day. That is the highest number in a single day, topping the previous record set Thursday with 70 deaths. Those deaths did not necessarily occur yesterday and most are likely backdated as records are updated. The total number of Iowans who’ve died from COVID-19 now stands at 2,603. Of those who’ve died, 1,096 were residents of long term care facilities in Iowa. There are currently 135 outbreaks at long term care facilities in Iowa, a decrease of 34 facilities since Thursday. An outbreak is considered three or more cases in one facility. An outbreak is over when the facility goes 28 days without a confirmed case.

There are currently 1,000 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. That is a decrease of 124 patients from yesterday. There are 224 patients currently in the ICU and 128 on ventilators. Both of those numbers are down in the last 24 hours as well. There are 2,950 inpatient hospital beds, 342 ICU beds and 847 ventilators available statewide.

Seventy-eight of Iowa’s ninety-nine counties currently have an average positive rate for the last fourteen days higher than fifteen-percent. Kossuth County leads the state with a 29.1% average, followed by Cherokee County at 28.3% and Lyon County at 26%.

