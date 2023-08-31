BENTON COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a bicyclist in Benton County Wednesday.

It happened near the intersection of Highway 218 and 51st Street, about two miles south of La Porte City, around 2:24 p.m.

A crash report from the ISP says 83-year-old John Rice of Cedar Falls was riding his bike southbound on Highway 218 when he was struck by a car driven by 77-year-old Dewayne Arends of Oxford Junction. Rice was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

No other details about the collision were released by the Iowa State Patrol.

