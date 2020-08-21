823 More Iowans Test Positive for COVID-19, Four More Deaths Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows four more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 823 new cases of the virus have been diagnosed.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday.

A total of 54,653 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, 42,810 are considered recovered by the state. 585,485 Iowans have now been tested for the virus.

The one day positive rate among those tested on Thursday was 7.1%.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,016 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 542 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 34 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 293 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. Eighty-one of those patients are in intensive care with 32 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are more than 3,000 inpatient hospital beds available and 467 ICU beds available. There are also 643 ventilators available across the state.

Three counties- Plymouth, Henry and Des Moines- now have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.