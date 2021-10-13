81-year-old Ottumwa woman with dementia reported missing

OTTUMWA, Iowa – Police in Ottumwa are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing elderly woman with dementia.

The Ottumwa Police Department says 81-year-old Connie Turner was reported missing shortly after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night after she didn’t return home from a walk. Turner was last seen at the Casey’s General Store at 346 Richmond Avenue around 8:00 p.m.

Police say they’ve conducted an extensive search but still have not located Turner, who suffers from dementia.

Turner is a white female, 5’2”, and weighs about 105 pounds. She has short gray hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a light-colored blouse and dark blue jeans when she was last seen.

If you have any information about Turner’s location you’re asked to contact the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.