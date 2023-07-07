DES MOINES, Iowa — The 80/35 Music Festival will have a new home next year. Organizers announced Friday night it will move to Water Works Park beginning in 2024.

The festival currently calls Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines home. Organizers announced in May the festival would be moving after this year.

Festival Director Mickey Davis said the move will allow organizers to invest more into getting bigger acts since it’ll be cheaper to rent Water Works Park than Western Gateway Park. The new home will also have more space.