DES MOINES, IOWA — The 80/35 Music Festival will return to downtown Des Moines this July after a two year pandemic-induced hiatus. On Thursday promoters released the final lineup and schedule for the festival scheduled for July 8th and 9th in Western Gateway Park.

Friday night’s Hy-Vee Main Stage will feature Guided by Voices, Japanese Breakfast and Father John Misty. On Saturday, the main stage will host B. Well, Miloe, The Envy Corps, Jamila Woods, Future Islands and Charli XCX.

Those are the only performances that will require tickets. More than two dozen other acts will be featured on three free stage The Kum & Go Stage will be headlined by ‘!!! (Chk, Chk, Chk)’ on Friday and MonoNeon on Saturday.

Here is the full schedule for both days and all stages:

Tickets are available for each individual day or two-day passes begin at $95. More details can be found on the 80/35 Music Festival website.