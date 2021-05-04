80/35 Music Festival Canceled for 2021, New One Day Festival Announced for Newly Renovated Riverview Park

DES MOINES, IOWA — The 80/35 Music Festival won’t happen in 2021, but another one-day music festival will debut later this summer in Des Moines. The Des Moines Music Coalition announced the change of plans on Tuesday morning.

In a news release, DMMC says it is postponing the traditional 80/35 Music Festival scheduled for July in downtown Des Moines “out of an abundance of caution” due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 80/35 Music Festival will return in 2022, DMMC promises.

At the same time, DMMC announced a new one-day festival to be held at Des Moines’ Riverview Park. The Riverview Music Festival will be held on September 4th at The Rivieria, the newly renovated performance space at Riverview Park.

“We worked hard to foster a vibrant music economy in the Downtown area and are excited to expand our impact by bringing a new festival to one of most diverse neighborhoods in our city and state,” DMMC Board Chair Kuuku Saah said in the new release.

More details about the Riverview Music Festival will be released later this summer.