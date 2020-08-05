8 More Iowa Deaths Due to COVID-19 and 510 New Cases, Reports IDPH

DES MOINES, Iowa — The most recent numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website show eight more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and another 510 people have tested positive for the virus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 893 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 479 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 25 long term care facilities in Iowa.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 510, bringing the total number of positive tests to 46,492. Over the last 24 hours more than 6,100 tests results have been reported to the IDPH.

The overall positivity rate for testing to date is at 9.3%.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 34,660 are recovered. That means more than 730 people were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours.

There are 248 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s an increase of five from the previous day. Seventy-seven of those patients are in intensive care with 34 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,250 inpatient hospital beds available and 485 ICU beds available. There are also 777 ventilators available across the state.

These results stem from testing of 498,045 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,792 people who tested positive out of the 39,730 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.