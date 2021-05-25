77-year-old woman hit by vehicle on Merle Hay Road in Johnston

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A woman was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle on Merle Hay Road in Johnston on Tuesday.

A vehicle traveling southbound on Merle Hay Road at 10:30 a.m. struck 77-year-old Kim J Ga, who was in the roadway at the 6100 block, according to the Johnston Police Department.

Medics transported Ga to a hospital and she is in stable condition, according to her family.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative with police investigating the accident, the Johnston Police Department said. No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

The Johnston Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol are teaming up to investigate the incident.