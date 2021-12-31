77-year-old Des Moines man hit and killed by vehicle in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A 77-year-old Des Moines man died after being struck by a vehicle in Polk County Thursday night.

Jack Waters was walking eastbound across NE 14th Street in the 5000 block when he was hit by a northbound 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe around 6:49 p.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Medics from the Saylor Township Fire Department provided medical care for Waters, but he died at the scene.

The driver of the Tahoe remained at the scene and was cooperative with deputies, authorities said.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.