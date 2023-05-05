DES MOINES, Iowa — The application process is now underway for families who want to send their children to private school this fall, although there are income limits for some.

Read the rules from the Iowa Department of Education here for the new education savings accounts.

Families are eligible for $7,600 per child annually under the new law.

Here are the eligibility guidelines:

For the 2023-2024 school year, all incoming kindergarten students and all current public school students who enroll in accredited private schools are eligible. So are existing private school students whose families don’t make more than three times the federal poverty level.

Check the federal poverty levels from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

For the 2024-2025 school year, eligibility remains the same, except that private school families must make below four times the federal poverty level.

For the 2025-2026 school year, all Iowa families — regardless of income — are eligible for the education savings account.