DES MOINES, Iowa – One 72-year-old Des Moines resident recently graduated college, proving that it is never too late to go back to school.

In May 2022, Brenda Humburd received her Master’s degree in Liberal Arts from Grandview University. “I feel drained, but I’m happy that I continued to focus on my schooling,” said Humbard.

However, before receiving her Master’s degree, Humburd attended Roosevelt High School in Des Moines and graduated in the late ’70s. Upon graduating, she moved to California, where she pursued a career in entertainment.

“I was with bandstand and with Soul Train and then the Gong Show, and then I figured that I would get too old for this, and I need to get some solid background,” said Humburd.

Due to age and escaping an abusive marriage Humburd moved back to Des Moines in 2016. From there, she enrolled in school at Grandview University.

“I just kept on going, I kept on crying, and I said I don’t know if I should finish school, maybe I should go back to my old ways which were, you know, abusive just doing negative stuff,” said Humburd.

“Then God came down and just said no, your mom says you got to keep going. You’re never too old to go to school.”

Humbard said while pursuing her degree, she was homeless and battled illnesses, but nothing stopped her from going to school. After six years, Humbard finally received her Master’s degree in 2022 from Grandview University.

“My mom would be so proud of me if she was alive. I cried when she walked across.”

Humburd hopes to start her own non-profit to help at-risk youth and write a book in the future, but in the meantime, she feels plans to enjoy life as a college graduate.