DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance finding a missing 70-year-old woman with health issues.

Susan Hendrickson was last seen just before 7 p.m. at SW 9th Street and Randolph Avenue on Des Moines’ south side.

Hendrickson is about 5’2″ tall and weighs 170 lbs. She was last seen wearing black-colored pants, a dark-colored shirt and no shoes.

Police say Hendrickson has health, medication and memory issues. If you’ve seen her, call 911.