DES MOINES, Iowa — You’ll have a few more days with traffic backups on westbound I-235 near the 63rd street exit.

The Department of Transportation split traffic and closed the exit at 63rd street so work could be done on the bridge on Sept. 24th. The DOT originally planned for the work to be done this Friday Oct. 13, but a materials issue has delayed the project.

The DOT said the repair work is done, but the concrete still needs to cure before all lanes on I-235 can be reopened. The DOT hopes to have I-235 back to normal traffic sometime early next week.