624 New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death Reported in Iowa

Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 624 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as well as the death of another Iowan from the virus.

The numbers reflect test results reported to the state’s coronavirus tracking website in the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 10:00 a.m. Monday.

A total of 80,633 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19. The state lists 57,822 of those Iowans as recovered from the virus. 741,361 Iowans have been tested for the virus, with 89.2% of them testing negative.

According to the IDPH website, 10.1% of all tests reported Sunday were positive for COVID-19. The state’s average positive rate over the last 14 days is 8.8%

Eight Iowa counties now have a 14-day average positive rate above 15%. That list includes Sioux, Lyon, Osceola, Crawford, Plymouth, Sac, Henry and Ida Counties. Governor Reynolds established 15% average positivity rate as a threshold for schools to meet to apply for online-only learning, but she has since said it is just a guideline, not a requirement.

The coronavirus has killed 1,266 Iowans, including one death reported in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve died, 664 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 39 outbreaks affecting 900 Iowans at long term care facilities.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.