62 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Iowa; 216 Deaths Reported in 72 Hours

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the deaths of another 62 Iowans caused by COVID-19. In the last three days the agency has reported the deaths of 216 Iowans. At the same time, hospitalizations and positive rates continue to drop after reaching record highs weeks ago.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Friday and 10:00 a.m. Saturday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The total number of Iowans who’ve died from COVID-19 now stands at 2,665. That figure has jumped 6% in just the last three days. Of those who’ve died, 1,114 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 137 outbreaks at Iowa LTCs affecting 5,275 people. An outbreak is defined as three or more positive cases in one facility. Facilities are taken off outbreak status after going 28 days without a positive test.

In the last 24 hours the state is reporting 2,369 more Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus. That raises the total number of Iowans who’ve tested positive to 242,062; of those, the state considers 157,028 to be recovered from the virus. To date, 1,243,591 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 19.4% of them tested positive.o

Over the last 14 days the state’s average positive rate is 16.5% among those tested. Seventy-six of Iowa’s 99 currently have an average positive rate over 15%.

The number of hospitalized Iowans who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus is down again. There are currently 960 such patients in the state, down 40 patients from the previous day. This is the first time in nearly a month that that figure has been below 1,000. There are currently 204 patients in the ICU who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus and 117 on ventilators. There are 2,980 inpatient hospital beds available statewide as well as 359 ICU beds and 851 ventilators.

