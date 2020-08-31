611 New COVID-19 Cases, Two More Deaths Recorded in Iowa

Iowa — The state of Iowa is recording 611 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths related to the virus on Monday.

The numbers reflect testing reported between 10:00 am Sunday and 10:00 am Monday on the state’s COVID-19 tracking website.

There were 611 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in that time frame. 64,713 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 46,663 are considered recovered by the Iowa Department of Public Health. 633,664 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. More than one in ten of those Iowans tested positive.

Two more Iowans have died from complications of COVID-19. 1,112 Iowans have now died from COVID-19 since March. Of those, 598 have been residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 36 outbreaks at long term care facilities in Iowa.

12 Iowa counties now have a two-week average positive rate above 15%. The list includes: Plymouth, Johnson, Sioux, Story, Howard, Carroll, Lee, Marion, Fremont, Wayne, Crawford and Clinton counties.

There are currently 299 Iowans hospitalized while diagnosed with COVID-19. That is a decrease of 16 patients from Sunday morning. 85 of those patients are in the ICU and 46 are on ventilators. There are more than 3,400 hospital beds open in the state including 460 ICU beds. The state also has 786 ventilators available.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.