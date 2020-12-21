600 New Positive Tests for the Coronavirus, No Additional COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Iowa

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths while another 588 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

A total of 3,589 Iowans have now died from COVID-19 in Iowa. Of those who’ve died, 1,135 have been residents of long term care facilities in Iowa. There are currently 142 long term care facilities reporting coronavirus outbreaks. That is one fewer than was reported on Sunday.

With 588 new cases reported in the last day, a total of 267,744 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus. The state considers 214,724 of them to be recovered from the virus. A total of 1,317,913 Iowans have been tested for the virus; 20.3% of them tested positive.

There are currently 644 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as 142 in the ICU and 72 on ventilators. Statewide there are 3,200 inpatient hospital beds, 383 ICU beds and 880 ventilators available.

Thirty-nine of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have an average positive rate for the last two weeks over 15% among those who’ve been tested. That list is lead by Harrison County at 23.3%, Crawford County at 22.6% and Monroe County at 22.3%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.