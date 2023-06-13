WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — The owners of a West Des Moines grocery store say a group of customers turned out to be a theft ring that almost got away with stealing their nightly deposit. It happened on Sunday at La Michocana – a Mexican grocery store in the Valley Junction neighborhood. Police and store owners say the group worked to occupy all the employees at the store, allowing one person to steal their bank deposits from beneath their cash register.

After grabbing the deposit, the group quickly exited the store. Police were called and caught up to the group just north of St. Charles on I-35. The store reported that $70,000 had been stolen including cash, checks and other receipts. Police found the group of six alleged thieves with $1,138 in cash.

These six suspects are each charged with First Degree Theft, a felony:

Siad Stoican, 18

Ion Stefan, 34

Mario Stoican, 20

Versace Stoican, 20

Ana Marie Fetealie, 21

Salvatore Stoican, 22

All six suspects remain in the Polk County Jail on $25,000 cash-only bonds.