59 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa has increased in the past week as state health officials posted 10,162 positive tests in the past seven days. While overall hospitalizations dropped slightly the state reports increased hospitalizations among children.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Wednesday 16 children under the age of 17 were hospitalized with COVID-19 including 10 children under the age of 11 and six between age 12 and 17. All are unvaccinated. Hospitalization of unvaccinated children has been reported in other states as infections among children have risen generally in recent days.

The Iowa vaccination rate among young children remains low with just 14% of those between ages 5 and 11 fully vaccinated.

Health officials said 711 Iowans were hospitalized with 165 in intensive care.

Iowa is averaging 1,566 cases per day which is up from about 1,300 a day a week ago.

The state posted an additional 59 deaths on Wednesday for a total of 7,858 COVID-19 deaths. Iowa is averaging about 17 deaths per day.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows Iowa has the ninth highest 7-day death rate in the nation with 3.8 deaths per 100,000 people. New Mexico is the highest at 8 per 100,000.