588 More Iowans Test Positive for COVID-19; Six More Deaths Reported

Iowa — Six more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 588 more Iowans have tested positive in the last 24 hours, according to the state’s coronavirus tracking website.

The numbers reflect testing reported between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday.

A total of 47,729 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19. 36,250 of them are considered recovered by IDPH. 510,522 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19 with a positivity rate among them of 9.3%.

The state lists Thursday’s positivity rate at 7.4% among more than 7,600 tests given.

With six more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, a total of 912 Iowans have now died from coronavirus. 490 of those who’ve died have been residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 26 outbreaks at long term care facilities in Iowa affecting 806 people.

Seven counties in Iowa now have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. Those counties are Clarke, Emmet, Franklin, Humboldt, Shelby and Webster. Webster County’s average is 23%, Humboldt County’s average is 21%

There are currently 223 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19. That is a decrease of 14 patients in the last 24 hours. 65 patients are currently in the ICU with COVID-19. 25 of them are on ventilators.

Statewide there are more than 3,200 hospital beds available as well as 484 ICU beds and 764 ventilators.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,815 people who tested positive out of the 41,017 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.