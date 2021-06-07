515 Alive Music Festival postponed to 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — 515 Alive Music Festival has been postponed again until 2022.

It’s the second year in a row the popular electronic music and hip hop festival won’t be held. 515 Alive organizers explained their decision in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Organizing events of this size and nature takes months of proper planning and with the uncertainty surrounding covid regulations we felt that it was simply too turbulent to bring to fruition,” 515 Alive Music Festival said. “It’s always our top priority to throw the absolute best festival we can for our fans and rushing into planning wouldn’t produce the results you all deserve.”

Since 2017, 515 Alive Music Festival has been held at Water Works Park in Des Moines, drawing nearly 30,000 attendees that year. The festival was most recently held at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park in 2019, but it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

515 Alive organizers said they were planning on hosting a “scaled down version” of the festival this year, but artist and date availabilities didn’t line up as they hoped.

“We’re ready to be back and better than ever as planning is already underway for the 2022 festival and we’ll be announcing information this fall, 2021,” 515 Alive said.