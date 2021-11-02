500+ dogs being rescued from southern Iowa farm

SEYMOUR, IOWA — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is taking possession of hundreds of dogs and puppies from a farm in Wayne County on Thursday. Daniel Gingerich, the unlicensed breeder and owner of the dogs, agreed to surrender all of them after a USDA investigation found dogs kept with untreated injuries and sickness in small cages with moldy food.

The ARL says that the US Department of Justice requested that they and the ASPCA coordinate the rescue. Thirty dogs were taken from the facility on October 30th and 200 more have been rescued since then. Animal rescue groups from surrounding communities and states are helping transport and care for the dogs – including Iowa State University.