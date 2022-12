DES MOINES — A Wind Advisory starts at 6 PM and lasts until 3 AM on Saturday. The winds will be strengthening and shifting around 7 PM. The strong northwest winds will be around 25 to 35 MPH with gusts of 55 MPH possible.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including your holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and few power outages may result. Please use extra caution when driving, these winds can make it difficult for many truck drivers.

The strong winds and the chilly airmass will make it feel below zero along the Iowa/Minnesota border by Saturday morning.