After central Iowa finally recorded its first measurable snowfall of the month last week, it looks to disappear completely by the middle of this week. While most weeks this month have featured highs in the teens, 20s, 30s, and 40s, the last day of February and the first few days of March look to bring fairly steady warmth into the state. A ridge at the upper levels will continue to push into the central United States early this week, which will help boost highs into the 50s starting Monday. A few clouds are expected in the morning, but the afternoon will become mostly sunny with the wind light out of the southwest.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the week and the most comfortable days to spend outside (best days to grill). Both days will start with temperatures in the 30s. On Tuesday the wind will be light from the southwest under a mostly sunny sky with a light northwest wind and a few more clouds on Wednesday. Both days look to reach highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Cloud cover will increase late Wednesday into early Thursday as the weather pattern begins to change a bit. Thursday looks to top out in the 40s for central Iowa and the 30s in northern Iowa. Thursday will be dry for most, but northern Iowa has a slight chance of a few light rain/snow mix showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

Friday still looks to start off dry, but rain showers are possible by the afternoon and evening. Rain will continue into Saturday with most seeing at least a quarter inch of rain accumulation.

