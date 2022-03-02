ANKENY, IOWA — Five teenagers are facing charges for their alleged roles in two incidents that ended with shots fired at Ankeny Police over the weekend. According to Ankeny Police, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Saturday night on a report of a fight. That call was followed immediately by a report of shots fired and a suspect vehicle leaving the area. When police stopped that vehicle, a passenger jumped out and exchanged gunfire with police before running into a wooded area.

On Wednesday Ankeny Police announced five arrests and charges in their investigation:

Marbati Gabrab, 17 – Attempted Murder (2 counts), Burglary

Mohammad K. Abdulrahman, 17 – Burglary

Peo Reh, 17 – Burglary

Ka Reh, 17 – Burglary

Name Not Released, 15 – Burglary

Police say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.