5 Hospitalized After Drunk Driver Crashes Stolen Truck Near Dallas Center

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a stolen work truck driven by a drunk driver caused a crash that sent five people to the hospital Sunday evening.

It happened at Highway 44 and Sportsman’s Club Road around 7:40 p.m. That’s just west of Dallas Center.

Police say a white work truck was stolen in the Dallas Center area just prior to the crash. They say the driver crossed the center line on westbound Highway 44 and struck two oncoming cars.

Eight people including children were involved in the crash. At least one car caught fire with a person trapped inside. Police say two women had to be airlifted to the hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries. Another three people were taken by ambulance with minor to serious injuries.

That area remains closed to traffic as police investigate the crash.

Courtesy: Iowa State Patrol

