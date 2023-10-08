IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa has reached the final stage. This week the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their 2023 tenderloin contest.
The Pork Producers say more than 774 restaurants from across the state were nominated this year. To qualify, your tenderloin must be hand-bread or battered (no frozen entries) and they must be a year-round menu item.
The five finalists this year include:
- Cliff’s Place – Manning
- Spillway Supper Club – Harpers Ferry
- Stumpy’s Bar & Grill – Duncombe
- ToJo’s Bar & Grill – Jamaica
- The Roadhouse – Orange City
A winner will be announced later this year and receive a $500 award, a plaque and a lifetime of bragging rights.
Past winners include:
- 2022 – Lid’s Bar & Grill, Waukon
- 2021 – Victoria Station, Harlan
- 2020 – Prairie Moon On Main, Prairieburg
- 2019 – The Pub at the Pinicon, New Hampton
- 2018 – Three C’s Diner, Corning
- 2017 – Grid Iron Sports Bar and Grill, Webster City
- 2016 – Nick’s, Des Moines
- 2015 – Belmond Drive-In, Belmond
- 2014 – The Lucky Pig Pub & Grill, Ogden
- 2013 – River Rock Café, Mt. Pleasant
- 2012 – Breitbach’s Country Dining, Balltown
- 2011 – Gramma’s Kitchen, Walcott
- 2010 – Buck’s Bar & Grill, Mitchellville
- 2009 – Goldie’s Ice Cream Shoppe, Prairie City
- 2008 – Augusta Restaurant, Oxford
- 2007 – Larsen’s Pub, Elk Horn
- 2006 – The Town House Supper Club, Wellsburg
- 2005 – Dairy Sweet, Dunlap
- 2004 – Suburban Restaurant, Ames
- 2003 – Darrell’s Place, Hamlin