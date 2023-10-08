IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa has reached the final stage. This week the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their 2023 tenderloin contest.

The Pork Producers say more than 774 restaurants from across the state were nominated this year. To qualify, your tenderloin must be hand-bread or battered (no frozen entries) and they must be a year-round menu item.

The five finalists this year include:

Cliff’s Place – Manning

Spillway Supper Club – Harpers Ferry

Stumpy’s Bar & Grill – Duncombe

ToJo’s Bar & Grill – Jamaica

The Roadhouse – Orange City

A winner will be announced later this year and receive a $500 award, a plaque and a lifetime of bragging rights.

Past winners include:

2022 – Lid’s Bar & Grill, Waukon

2021 – Victoria Station, Harlan

2020 – Prairie Moon On Main, Prairieburg

2019 – The Pub at the Pinicon, New Hampton

2018 – Three C’s Diner, Corning

2017 – Grid Iron Sports Bar and Grill, Webster City

2016 – Nick’s, Des Moines

2015 – Belmond Drive-In, Belmond

2014 – The Lucky Pig Pub & Grill, Ogden

2013 – River Rock Café, Mt. Pleasant

2012 – Breitbach’s Country Dining, Balltown

2011 – Gramma’s Kitchen, Walcott

2010 – Buck’s Bar & Grill, Mitchellville

2009 – Goldie’s Ice Cream Shoppe, Prairie City

2008 – Augusta Restaurant, Oxford

2007 – Larsen’s Pub, Elk Horn

2006 – The Town House Supper Club, Wellsburg

2005 – Dairy Sweet, Dunlap

2004 – Suburban Restaurant, Ames

2003 – Darrell’s Place, Hamlin