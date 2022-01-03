5 Des Moines children lose father in fatal crash months after death of their mother

DES MOINES, IOWA — Five children in Des Moines are in need of an outpouring of love and support right now after two tragedies have robbed them of both parents.

The family of five refugee children lost their mother during childbirth four months ago – on New Year’s Eve their father was killed as well in a car crash. Bazirake Kayira was killed in a single vehicle crash in Marshall County. He crashed into a frigid creek, possibly after losing control on an icy road. He died from his injuries after being pulled from his car.

His death comes four months after his wife died giving birth to baby girl. The couple leaves behind four boys as well – ages 10, 8, 6 and 2. The family immigrated to the US two years ago from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The boys are now in the care of their grandparents – but their limited means aren’t enough to care for the family.

The family’s pastor, Eugene Kiruhura of Shalom Covenant Church in Urbandale, is organizing a fundraiser via GoFundMe to pay for funeral costs for Bazirake and to begin caring for the five children left behind.

CLICK HERE TO GIVE TO THE GOFUNDME ACCOUNT FOR THE KAYIRA FAMILY