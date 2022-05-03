O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A two-vehicle crash in O’Brien County on Sunday resulted in four adults and five children being hospitalized.

According to documents, a white 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Justin Van Grootheest, 28, of Sioux Center, was traveling south on Northwest Boulevard when his vehicle was struck by a 2011 GMC Yukon driven by Evan Anema, 40, of Sioux Falls at around 3:18 p.m.

The documents alleged that the Yukon failed to yield at the stop sign on 280th Street, striking the side of the Silverado. Grootheest was not wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle sustained $15,000 in damage. The Silverado was categorized as totaled. Anema was wearing a seatbelt and the Yukon sustained $20,000 in damage. That vehicle was also categorized as totaled.

Megan Grootheest, 27, of Sioux Center, was seated in the front passenger seat of the Silverado, and an infant was strapped in the backseat. They, along with Justin Grootheest, were transported to Sanford in Sheldon for treatment of their injuries, according to the documents. The documents specified that Megan Grootheest was wearing her seatbelt and her injuries were categorized as minor. Justin Grootheest’s injuries were not categorized, it was stated that he complained of pain.

Heather Anema, 41, of Sioux Falls, was seated in the front passenger seat, and 4 children aged 12 and under were seated in the back. They, along with Evan Anema, were transported to Sanford in Sheldon for treatment of their injuries. The documents specified that Heather Anema was wearing her seatbelt, but it was unknown if any of the children were wearing theirs. Heather Anema’s injuries were categorized as suspected serious or incapacitating. The injuries of the children were not categorized, it was stated that they complained of pain.