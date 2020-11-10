4th Hawkeyes Football Player in 2 Weeks Planning to Transfer

The Iowa Hawkeye Tiger Hawk logo is seen on a goalpost pad before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Defensive back Daraun McKinney became the fourth Iowa football player in two weeks to leave the program with the intention of transferring.

Coach Kirk Ferentz announced McKinney’s departure on Tuesday. Running back Shadrick Byrd, linebacker Yahweh Jeudy and receiver Calvin Lockett also have left the team since Oct. 29. All four had limited or no playing time.

McKinney, a redshirt freshman from River Rouge, Michigan, played on special teams in the first three games and had no statistics.

The Hawkeyes visit Minnesota on Friday night.