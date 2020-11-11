4,764 New Coronavirus Cases, 26 More COVID-19 Deaths in Iowa as Hospitalizations Remain at Record High

DES MOINES, IOWA — The COVID-19 pandemic surged to new highs in the state of Iowa on Wednesday with a record number of patients hospitalized, 26 more deaths and 4,764 additional positive tests reported.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

There are currently 1,190 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, a record high. 210 of them are in the ICU, also an all-time high. The state has 2,300 in-patient beds available as well as 336 ICU beds.

The 4,764 new cases push the statewide total to 166,021 Iowans who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. Of them, 104,214 are listed as recovered from the virus. A total of 1,059,705 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 15.7% of them tested positive.

The statewide positive rate for the last two weeks is 21.4%. 92 of Iowa’s 99 counties now have a positive rate over 15% for the last two weeks. Jones County leads the state with a 44.5% positive rate. 29% of lab results received by the state yesterday were positive for the coronavirus.

The 26 additional deaths recorded in the last 24 hours has increased the statewide death toll from the coronavirus to 1,898. Of those who’ve died, 905 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 101 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities affecting 3,020 individuals.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.