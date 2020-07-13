460 More COVID-19 Cases, Two More Deaths Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — 460 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state of Iowa in the last 24 hours. Three more Iowans have died from the virus as well.

The statistics cover the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 10:00 a.m. Monday. 2,321 tests were reported in that time frame.

35,462 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19. 26,589 of them are now considered ‘recovered’ by the state. 377,138 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Three more deaths were reported as well. 752 Iowans have died from COVID-19. 397 of those deaths have occurred among patients of long term care facilities. There are currently 16 outbreaks at long term care facilities across the state.

There are 177 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That number down one from the previous day. Fifty-four of those patients are in intensive care. There are 26 patients on ventilators. There are 769 ventilators available statewide.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,431 people who tested positive out of the 35,542 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.