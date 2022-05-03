DES MOINES, Iowa- The Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines announced yesterday that eight Des Moines non-profits will receive $45 million in endowments from Harriet and Locke Macomber, a pair of longtime Des Moines philanthropists.

Organizations like the YMCA and Drake Law School will be using the money to fund specific programs.

At Drake University, they will continue to fund the entrepreneurial/trans actinal clinic, which provides legal services for startup businesses and nonprofits in low-income neighborhoods.

And after a year of fundraising at the YMCA this money helped them reach their goal for their Y Achievers program, which helps 7th through 12th graders graduate and create post secondary career plans.

The eight organizations sharing in the $45 million gift are:

The BWA Foundation

Des Moines Art Center

Des Moines Symphony

Drake University Law School

Orchard Place

United Way of Central Iowa

St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral

YMCA of Greater Des Moines

“It gives them an opportunity to spend time with adult role models and mentors that will help them with with their future career goals, and be able to live their dreams because we have people that will put around them to help them get into schools to further their education and or to work with our corporate community. In order to build relationships before they those relationships when they’re thinking about careers,” said Vicky Foresman, the Vice President of Mission Advancement at YMCA of Greater Des Moines.