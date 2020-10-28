44 Year Prison Sentence for West Des Moines Man in Child Porn Case

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man was sentenced to almost half a century in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to more than a dozen charges involving child pornography.

Twenty-two-year-old Michael Jonathan Phelps pleaded guilty back in July to seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor-distribution of child pornography and nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor-transmit child pornography.

Online court records show the charges stem from incidents dating back to 2018 when Phelps possessed video and images depicting minors performing sex acts on adults. He also transmitted those files to others.

Phelps was sentenced Wednesday to a prison term not to exceed 44 years.

He was taken into custody following sentencing and is being held in the Polk County Jail until he can be transferred to the state’s prison intake facility, the Iowa Medical Classification Center Correctional Facility in Coralville.