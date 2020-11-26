41 More COVID-19 Deaths and 3,331 More Positive Coronavirus Tests Reported in Iowa

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the deaths of 41 more Iowans from COVID-19 and the positive tests of another 3,331 Iowans for the coronavirus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, except where noted. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The 3,331 new cases bring the total number of Iowans who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus to 222,278 as of Thursday morning according to the state’s website and media reports. As of Thursday afternoon the state reports 124,520 of those Iowans have recovered. A total of 1,195,721 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon; of those, 18.6% have tested positive.

Over the last 14 days, the statewide average positive rate is 18.7%. Ninety-one of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have a two-week average positive rate above 15%.

With the deaths of 41 more Iowans confirmed and recorded in the last 24 hours the total number of Iowans who’ve died from COVID-19 stood at 2,312 as of 10:00 am on Thursday. As of Thursday afternoon the state reports that 1,038 residents of Iowa long term care facilities have died from COVID-19. There are 152 outbreaks affecting 4,652 people as of Thursday afternoon.

IDPH reports that 1,269 Iowans are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. That is a decrease of 36 patients from Wednesday. There are 271 patients in the ICU who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus and 142 on ventilators. There are more than 3,000 inpatient hospital beds available statewide as well as 356 ICU beds and more than 800 ventilators.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.