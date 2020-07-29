406 More Iowans Test Positive For COVID-19, Three More Deaths Reported

Des Moines, Iowa — Three more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and more than 400 more have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website, there were 406 new positive test results for COVID-19 in the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Those 406 new cases push the statewide total to 43,144. 31,195 of those Iowans are now considered ‘recovered’ by IDPH. 463,778 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. 418,955 of those tests, or 93.3%, were negative.

IDPH lists Tuesday’s positive case rate at 6.7%

Three more Iowans have died from complications of COVID-19. 839 Iowans have now died from COVID-19. Of those, 456 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 21 outbreaks at long term care facilities in the state.

There are 246 patients hospitalized with the virus in Iowa right now. That’s a decrease of seven patients in the last 24 hours. Seventy-six of those patients are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,110 inpatient hospital beds available and 480 ICU beds available. There are also 777 ventilators available across the state.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,725 people who tested positive out of the 38,764 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.