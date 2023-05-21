MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A 4-year-old child was injured after being hit by a Marshalltown Police Department vehicle Saturday evening.

According to the Marshalltown Police Department, at around 6:21 p.m. Officer David Danielson was conducting a routine patrol around the intersection of Woodbury Street and North 12th Ave. when he hit a child. Police said Officer Danielson immediately requested medical treatment for the child.

The child sustained injuries to their right foot and leg, as well as various scratches. The child was transported to a medical facility to be treated for the minor injuries and was later released, police said.

This incident is continuing to be investigated by the Marshalltown Police Department.

Officer Danielson is currently a uniformed patrol officer and has been a police officer for the department for 16 years.